Indian Railways on Saturday issued a detailed set of guidelines to prevent incidents of crime against women on trains and areas falling under its jurisdiction.

On an average, according to the railway ministry, around 46 lakh women travel by trains and metro rail daily. According to PIB, the guidelines include an action plan, preventive measures, sensitisation, surveillance over the identified vulnerable areas, besides other special measures.

Here are the guidelines:

Action Plan

This has been classified as short-term and long-term. Short-term plans include keeping a watch on suspects, regular visits to vulnerable spots by duty officers and staff. The long-term plans are improving basic infrastructure such as CCTV cameras, light masts etc.

Make proper lighting arrangements, cover all vulnerable places identified in railway stations, parking area, foot over bridges, approach roads, yards, washing lines, car sheds, maintenance depots etc.

Demolish abandoned structures on platforms or yards in consultation with engineering department. Till they are demolished, regular checks should be conducted, especially at night or when the presence of people is minimal.

Close unauthorised entry and exit points.

Remove unwanted vegetation from yards and other areas close to the railway stations.

Waiting rooms should not remain unattended.

There should be proper police verification of staff engaged on a contractual basis. No staff without identity cards should be allowed on trains and railway premises.

After cleaning coaches, they should be checked properly and locked and brought to the platform in locked condition.

Ensure proper security and surveillance in coaching yards and depots.

Remove encroachments particularly in or near passenger areas.

Ensure, in coordination with internet service providers, that porn sites are not accessible using railways' free internet service.

Round up unwanted persons on railway premises.

Conduct special drives to apprehend and prosecute persons consuming alcohol in railway stations and trains.

Deploy train escorts.

Remove gathering near toilets.

Take care of women passengers travelling alone or with small children by focusing on proper implementation of Meri Saheli initiative.

Staff deployed in train escort and yards should be careful when the train approaches or leaves the station where the speed of train is restricted and criminals usually jump out of the moving train.