Indian Railways' freight earnings rise 16% to Rs 1.35 lakh crore till January 2023

The Indian Railways' freight loading and earnings for the first 10 months of the financial year 2022-23 have surpassed those of the same period last year. According to a recent report, freight loading of 1243.46 MT was achieved from April to January, a 7 percent improvement over last year's loading of 1159.08 MT. The Railways earned Rs Rs. 1.35 lakh crore compared to last year's Rs 1.17 lakh crore, representing a 16 percent increase.

In January 2023, originating freight loading reached 134.07 MT, a 4 percent increase over last year's January figure of 129.12 MT. Freight revenue also saw a significant increase, with Rs 14,907 crore earned compared to Rs 13,172 crore in January of last year, marking a 13 percent improvement.

The success is attributed to the "Hungry For Cargo" mantra, as the Indian Railways has made continuous efforts to improve the ease of doing business and enhance service delivery at competitive prices, Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The customer-centric approach, the work of the Business Development Units, and agile policy-making have all contributed to this landmark achievement, it added.

The Railways is expected to continue this upward trajectory in the coming months, as the country's economy continues to grow and demand for freight transportation services increases.

This increase in revenue will not only benefit the Railways, but also boost the overall economy as more funds become available for further development projects.

