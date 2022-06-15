A glimpse of India's first private train flagged off from Coimbatore under ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme

India’s first private train service under the Bharat Gaurav scheme was flagged off from Coimbatore on Tuesday. The train's five-day itinerary involves a full round trip from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back. "The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving the passengers an insight into the cultural heritage of the country," the Ministry of Railways said.

"With this, Southern Railway becomes the first zone in the Indian Railways to get the first registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav” Scheme and commence the operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi," the government said in its press release.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to share the glimpse of the "first ‘Bharat Gaurav’ departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi".

According to reports, the train left Coimbatore North at 6 pm on Tuesday to reach Sai Nagar in Shirdi at 7.25 am on Thursday. After a day's halt, the train will again resume its journey to reach Coimbatore North on Saturday.

As many as 1,100 passengers boarded the maiden roundtrip service from Coimbatore to Shirdi on June 14, the government said. According to the official release by the Indian Railway, the ticket price cost is on par with regular train ticket rates.

The train will have stoppages at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bangaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road and Wadi before reaching Shirdi.

"During the onward journey from Coimbatore, this Bharat Gaurav Train has stoppage at Mantralayam Road station for 5 hours to facilitate darshan at Mantralayam temple," the Railways said.

The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore to Shirdi consists of 20 coaches with 12 AC coaches, five Sleeper coaches, one Pantry Car and two SLR coaches. It will have a train captain, private security personnel, a doctor, a round the clock cleaning staff along with the Railway Police Force on board, the Railways said.

"The Southern Railway is expected to get an annual fixed revenue of Rs 3.34 crore," the Railways said.

Bharat Gaurav Trains is the Centre's initiative under “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the introduction of ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’ in 2021. The government said the Bharat Gaurav train is an attempt to give the passengers an insight into India’s cultural heritage by covering several historical destinations on this route.