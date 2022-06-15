A glimpse of India's first private train flagged off from Coimbatore under ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme

According to reports, the train left Coimbatore North at 6 pm on Tuesday to reach Sai Nagar in Shirdi at 7.25 am on Thursday. After a day's halt, the train will again resume its journey to reach Coimbatore North on Saturday.
Opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore theme-based tourism:First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi. pic.twitter.com/YeRwRoPV8T— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 14, 2022
First ever Bharat Gaurav Train has been flagged off on Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi route today at 6:00 PM! The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving the passengers an insight into the cultural heritage of the country. pic.twitter.com/IR55aYzyN0— Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) June 14, 2022
Opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore theme-based tourism:First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi. pic.twitter.com/YeRwRoPV8T— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 14, 2022