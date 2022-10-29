Homeindia news

Indian Railways delivers vehicles to Bhutan

Indian Railways delivers vehicles to Bhutan

1 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

Mini

Seventy-five utility vehicles bought by Bhutan were transported from Chennai to Hasimara Railway Station in West Bengal by a goods train.

Indian Railways has delivered its first consignment of goods to Bhutan through a multi-modal route, officials said on Saturday.

Recommended Articles

View All

COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

IST6 Min(s) Read

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

Seventy-five utility vehicles bought by Bhutan were transported from Chennai to Hasimara Railway Station in West Bengal by a goods train.
The freight train reached the railway station in northern West Bengal's Alipurduar district late on Friday night and the vehicles were taken by road to the adjoining Himalayan kingdom on Saturday morning, they said.
Dilip Kumar Singh, Alipurduar Divisional Railway Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) said this was a first-of-its-kind initiative and more goods would be delivered in the future based on demand from Bhutan.
"We are developing infrastructure at Hasimara Railway Station, which is strategically located for doing business with Bhutan. We are building a siding, and have plans to construct a godown in collaboration with the Central Warehousing Corporation. We want to handle all types of commodities and this was just the beginning," he said.
Also Read: Government defends tightening social media regulations and expects Elon Musk to align
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

bhutan

Previous Article

150 farmers honoured for not burning crop residue in Punjab

Next Article

LG asks AAP govt to reconsider 'Red light on...' campaign, sends back file