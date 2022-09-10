Railways conduct successful trial of Vande Bharat train; key things to know

By CNBCTV18.com

After the successful trial of the third rake of Vande Bharat train, the Indian Railways is planning to start serial production of the trains from October this year, said reports.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said production will be ramped up from a couple of trainsets per month initially to around eight a month. As per the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, the Indian Railways aims to make 75 Vande Bharat trainsets by August 15, 2023.

The third rake, according to Vaishnaw, comes with more advanced features and can pick up a maximum speed of 180 kilometre per hour. “It reached 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds compared to 55 seconds taken by the bullet train,” he said.

The first-generation Vande Bharat trains picked up speed from 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds. It had a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

According to Vaishnaw, the weight of the new train has been reduced by 38 tonne to 392 tonnes, which will help in faster acceleration. The trains can also function with two feet of flood waters on the tracks, Hindu Businessline reported.

The new Vande Bharat trains are pre-fitted with Kavach, a new safety technology in which brakes automatically get applied when another train is on the same track.

The new Vande Bharat trains are expected to arrive with more improved features and passenger comfort amenities such as three-hour battery backup, Wi-Fi facility with content on demand and photo catalytic air purifier with the air conditioning system. The photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system will be installed in the Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification, Economic Times reported.

Each coach will have a 32-inch LCD TV. They will be fitted with automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems that will make travel for passengers safer and more comfortable.

Side recliner seat facility, which is currently being provided to Executive Class passengers, will now be available for all classes.

The minister said most of these trains will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, although the capacity of the other manufacturing center's is also being scaled up.