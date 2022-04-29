Indian Railways is likely to cancel around 657 passenger trains to give priority passage to coal rakes as sweltering summer and acute coal shortages have triggered blackouts across the country. States have been struggling to manage record demand for electricity and low feedstock at power plants.

The 657 passenger trains are being cancelled till the third week of May. The cancelled trains include over 500 mail and express train trips, and 148 commuter train trips.

Indian Railways has been planning to increase the passage of coal rakes for over two months.

From Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh, consumers are facing power cuts ranging from 2 hours to 8 hours. Factories are the worst hit as the industrial sector is the first port of call for regulating electricity supplies.

A large part of the country is experiencing extreme heat in April, sending power demand to an all-time high. The total electricity shortage in the country has hit 623 million units, surpassing the total shortage in March. At the heart of the crisis are low inventories of coal -- the fossil fuel that produces 70 percent of India's electricity.

While the government insists that there is enough coal available to meet the demand, the reduced availability of railway rakes to transport coal has led to coal inventories being at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years. Also, with international energy prices shooting up following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, coal imports have dipped.

Besides measures to increase coal supplies to power plants, the Union government has asked states to step up coal imports to build up inventories for the next three years. Thermal plants across the country are grappling with coal shortages, indicating a looming power crisis, All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said.

Peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day was 200.65 GW on April 27, while peak power shortage was 10.29 GW.

Here's how to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit this website and select the date of the journey

Click on Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Select the Cancelled Trains option

Select the Fully or Partially option to see the full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

With inputs from PTI