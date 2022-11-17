Indian Railways cancels over 130 trains today: Check the complete list

The Indian Railways has cancelled 133 trains due to maintenance and operational works.
The Indian Railways on November 17 cancelled 133 trains in order to carry out maintenance and operational works. According to an update shared by the railway department, about 133 trains have been fully cancelled and 40 trains are partially cancelled. These were scheduled to depart today.
Complete list of trains cancelled on November 17
01605 , 01620 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01886 , 02101 , 02102 , 03518 , 03520 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04043 , 05334 , 05350 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06603 , 06604 , 06623 , 06624 , 06768 , 06769 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07458 , 07461 , 07500 , 07576 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 07978 , 08015 , 08016 , 08279 , 08521 , 08522 , 08532 , 08695 , 08696 , 08862 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12020 , 12365 , 12366 , 12550 , 13319 , 13320 , 13343 , 13423 , 13504 , 17259 , 17260 , 18019 , 18020 , 18235 , 18236 , 18526 , 18573 , 19607 , 20848 , 20948 , 20949 , 22161 , 22162 , 22166 , 22170 , 22820 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36829 , 36840 , 36842 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37829 , 37836 , 52538
Here's how to check the cancellation status of your train
Step 1: Go to indianrail.gov.in/mntes the official website portal of the Indian Railways and select the date of the journey.
Step 2: Select the Exceptional Trains option displayed on the top panel.
Step 3: Click on the Cancelled Trains option.
Step 4: Select the Fully or Partially option to see the full list of trains and other details as per requirement.
Refund of tickets
Passengers who booked tickets via the IRCTC website will receive the cancellation notification automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user's accounts. While for tickets booked through offline counters, passengers will have to visit the respective reservation counter to claim their refund.
