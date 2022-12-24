Indian Railways cancels 279 trains due to fog and maintenance: Check full list here

A total of 233 trains have been fully cancelled and 46 that are partially cancelled on December 24.

Indian Railways cancelled 279 trains either fully or partially on December 24 due to problems with the fog and maintenance being done on the tracks and stations. A total of 233 trains have been fully cancelled and 46 are partially cancelled.

List of trains that have been fully cancelled:

00107, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04319, 04320, 04350, 04353, 04354, 04383, 04384, 04464, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04997, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 07894, 08108, 08167, 08168, 08407, 08408, 08445, 08446, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09369, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05209, 05210, 05257, 05258, 05259, 05261, 05262, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06123, 06417, 06418, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06923, 06924, 06925, 06926, 06977, 06980, 07341, 07344, 07380, 07766, 07854, 09370, 09476, 09481, 09483, 09484, 09491, 09492, 10101, 10102, 11025, 12033, 12034, 12179, 12180, 12226, 12241, 12242, 12357, 12369, 12523, 12988, 13241, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 13349, 13350, 14003, 14005, 14006, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14505, 14506, 14524, 14617, 14618, 14673, 15035, 15036, 15053, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15084, 15105, 15106, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15203, 15204, 15909, 17003, 17011, 17012, 17035, 17233, 17234, 18413, 18414, 18632, 18635, 18636, 19611, 20927, 20928, 20948, 20949, 22441, 22442, 22985, 25035, 25036, 31192, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31538, 31539, 31540, 31541, 31629, 31631, 31634, 31636, 31711, 31712, 31838, 31843, 31928, 31929, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36083, 36084, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36842, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37829, 37836, 52539

List of trains that have been partially cancelled:

02101, 02102, 03289, 03298, 03327, 03328, 03341, 03342, 04339, 04400, 05061, 05062, 05287, 12280, 12757, 12758, 140101, 14681, 14682, 14711, 14712, 15073, 15076, 15201, 15211, 15212, 05331, 05332, 05363, 05364, 05365, 05368, 06978, 06979, 08210, 08745, 08746, 11426, 12279, 15215, 15216, 17033, 18239, 18613, 19818, 31341.