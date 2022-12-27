Train operation disrupted after goods train derail in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

As per the latest information, accident relief vehicles have reached the spot from Gomoh and Gaya. Dhanbad is an important point between one of railways busiest rail routes in the country - the New Delhi-Howrah route.
The East Central Railways (ECR) said that three wagons of a goods train were derailed at Tanakuppa station in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad division on early Tuesday morning.
“Due to derailment of 3 wagons of goods train at point no. 51/AB up line at Tanakuppa station between Koderma-Gaya section of Dhanbad division at 03.15 hrs today, 27.12.2022, operation of trains on the up line is disrupted,” the ECR said.
As per the latest information, accident relief vehicles have reached the spot from Gomoh and Gaya. Gomoh is one prominent railway station in Dhanbad division which lies 30 Kms away from Dhanbad railway station.
Also known as the coal capital of India, Dhanbad is an important point between one of railways busiest rail routes in the country - the New Delhi-Howrah route.
With inputs from agencies
