English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

Train operation disrupted after goods train derail in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Train operation disrupted after goods train derail in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Train operation disrupted after goods train derail in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 27, 2022 10:47:57 AM IST (Updated)

As per the latest information, accident relief vehicles have reached the spot from Gomoh and Gaya. Dhanbad is an important point between one of railways busiest rail routes in the country - the New Delhi-Howrah route. 

The East Central Railways (ECR) said that three wagons of a goods train were derailed at Tanakuppa station in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad division on early Tuesday morning. 

Recommended Articles

View All
Product launches, pricing pressure, acquisitions: How did Pharma companies fare in 2022?

Product launches, pricing pressure, acquisitions: How did Pharma companies fare in 2022?

IST3 Min(s) Read

How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

IST10 Min(s) Read

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC's hunt for growth continues

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC's hunt for growth continues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read


“Due to derailment of 3 wagons of goods train at point no. 51/AB up line at Tanakuppa station between Koderma-Gaya section of Dhanbad division at 03.15 hrs today, 27.12.2022, operation of trains on the up line is disrupted,” the ECR said.
As per the latest information, accident relief vehicles have reached the spot from Gomoh and Gaya. Gomoh is one prominent railway station in Dhanbad division which lies 30 Kms away from Dhanbad railway station.
Also Read:Delhi govt schools teachers to be deployed at IGI Airport to enforce COVID protocol
Also known as the coal capital of India, Dhanbad is an important point between one of railways busiest rail routes in the country - the New Delhi-Howrah route. 
With inputs from agencies
Also Read:Food delivery executive dies after car with ‘district judge’ sticker hits bike in Noida
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DhanbadIndian RailwaysJharkhand

Next Article

AVGC task force bullish on sector's future in India, can create 20 lakh jobs