Indian Railway, India Post develop Joint Parcel Product for last mile connectivity

A Joint Parcel Product (JPP) of India Post and Indian Railways is being developed, wherein first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that the intermediate connectivity from station-to-station shall be done through Railways.

"The JPP aims to target business-to-business and business-to-customer market by providing complete parcel handling solution, i.e., picking up from the premises of the sender, booking and door-step delivery to the recipient," he said.

The JPP by the Railways and India Post has commenced on a pilot project-basis. The first service of the pilot project has commenced on March 31, 2022, from Surat to Varanasi.

