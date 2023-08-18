Indian Railway's ambitious "Zero Scrap" campaign gains momentum

The Central Railway has embarked on an ambitious "zero scrap" campaign, marking a significant step towards efficient resource utilisation and waste management within the railway system.

The endeavor, spearheaded by railway authorities, involves a meticulous identification and disposal process for various forms of scrap. Notably, the emphasis has been placed on eliminating overaged locomotives, surplus diesel locomotives, inactive rail lines, and locomotives or coaches rendered obsolete due to accidents, as reported by the reputable news agency ANI.

Reports from ANI reveal that Central Railway has reached a commendable milestone by generating substantial revenue through scrap sales, tallying an impressive Rs 132.47 crore during the ongoing fiscal year. This financial feat has been accomplished between April 1, 2023, and August 15, 2023.

This noteworthy achievement reflects a remarkable surge of 20.41 percent when measured against the pro-rata target set by the Railway Board for the corresponding period.

The effectiveness of the "zero scrap" initiative is underlined by the diverse range of items that have been successfully sold, contributing significantly to the generated revenue. Among these items are 5669 metric tonnes of rails and track components, 9 locomotives, 133 coaches, and 53 wagons, all outlined in the ANI report.

Furthermore, the sale efforts encompass the divestment of the Narrow Gauge Line within the Bhusawal division, with particular focus on the 06 KM stretch connecting Jamner and Pachora.

ANI's reporting underscores that the accomplishment of this mission can be attributed to the collective endeavors of various divisions and depots, each playing an indispensable role in fulfilling the objectives outlined by Central Railway.

The Mumbai Division has led the charge by achieving a remarkable scrap sale total of Rs 24.36 crores. The Bhusawal Division has significantly contributed with sales amounting to Rs 17.99 crores, while the Solapur Division posted a noteworthy figure of Rs 8.09 crores.

Demonstrating their commitment, the Nagpur Division marked an impressive sale of Rs 9.66 crore, the Pune Division showcased a robust contribution of Rs 14.33 crore, and the Matunga Depot emerged as a strong contender with sales reaching Rs 23.56 crore. The Electric Loco Shed Depot of Bhusaval notably contributed Rs 13.50 crore to the overall sales figure, as per ANI's report.

The collaboration between these divisions and depots stands as a collective force driving the success of the "Zero Scrap" campaign.

As the campaign progresses, Central Railway not only aims to sustain this achievement but also to surpass the ambitious Railway Board Target of Rs 300 crores for the fiscal year 2023-24.