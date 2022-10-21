By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Police Commemoration Day is celebrated in honour of the 10 policemen who were killed in an uneven conflict with the Chinese troops in Ladakh in 1959.

Every year, India celebrates Police Commemoration Day on October 21 to honour the police personnel who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties. The day remembers the sacrifices made by the 10 policemen who were martyred fighting for the country during a Chinese firing in 1959.

History and significance

On October 21, 1959, Chinese troops positioned atop a hill, open fired and threw grenades at 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh. As there was no cover for the Indian troops, most of them sustained injuries and 10 of them attained martyrdom. Seven others, who were captured by the Chinese troops, managed to escape later.

On November 28, 1959, the bodies of the martyred Indian policemen were handed over to India by China. They were cremated with full dignity and police honours at the Hot Springs in North-eastern Ladakh.

Thus, to honour the memory of the 10 valiant Policemen, the DGsP/IGsP Conference held in 1962 declared October 21 as Police Commemoration Day in the country.

The day also honours all security personnel who put their lives on risk for the country and selflessly work for the safety of our nation.

The day salutes the spirits of police forces and their families and all the brave police personnel who lost their lives fighting for the country.

The Police Commemoration Day Parade is held every year since 2012 at the Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri, Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first national police museum in Delhi on October 15, 2018, to honour and showcase the bravery of Indian police personnel. The museum is handled by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the central armed police forces (CAPFs), and it depicts the history, uniform, and gear of Indian central and state police forces.