Indian Parliament passes Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2023

The Parliament on Thursday passed the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023. The amendment introduces a paradigm shift in the allocation process, ushering in transparency, competitiveness, and prolonged tenure for private sector involvement.

Under the amended bill, private sector entities will be granted two distinct types of operating rights through a process of auction via competitive bidding. These rights, namely production lease and composite license, are poised to invigorate private sector participation in the exploration and extraction of offshore minerals.

A pivotal feature of the amendment is the elimination of the renewal provision for production leases. Instead, the bill establishes a fixed tenure of 50 years for these leases, aligning with the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. This alteration is anticipated to provide more predictability and stability to investors and industry stakeholders, ultimately fostering long-term strategic planning.

The bill also reserves the allocation of operating rights for Atomic Minerals exclusively to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). This measure underscores the importance of maintaining state control over sensitive minerals critical to national security and strategic advancements.