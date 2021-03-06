Indian-origin Naureen Hassan becomes first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York Updated : March 06, 2021 09:58 AM IST Naureen Hassan has been appointed by the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as the first vice president and chief operating officer, effective from March 15. She was, most recently, the Chief Digital Officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management (MSWM). Published : March 06, 2021 09:58 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply