Indian-origin Naureen Hassan becomes first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Updated : March 06, 2021 09:58 AM IST

Naureen Hassan has been appointed by the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as the first vice president and chief operating officer, effective from March 15.
She was, most recently, the Chief Digital Officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management (MSWM).
