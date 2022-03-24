Indian Oil Corporation to raise petrol, diesel prices by 80 paise on Friday

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's top fuel retailer, will raise prices of a litre of petrol and diesel by 0.80 rupees from Friday, its third such increase this week, a notification sent to fuel dealers showed.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 97.81, while diesel will be sold at Rs 89.07, the notification said.

Indian state fuel retailers -- IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation -- dominate local fuel sales market and move prices in tandem.

Earlier, Moody's Investor Service had said that Indian oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) have lost $2.25 billion in revenue between November and March.