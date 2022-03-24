0

Indian Oil Corporation to raise petrol, diesel prices by 80 paise on Friday

By Reuters  IST (Updated)
In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 97.81, while diesel will be sold at Rs 89.07, a notification to fuel dealers said.

Indian Oil Corporation to raise petrol, diesel prices by 80 paise on Friday
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's top fuel retailer, will raise prices of a litre of petrol and diesel by 0.80 rupees from Friday, its third such increase this week, a notification sent to fuel dealers showed.
In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 97.81, while diesel will be sold at Rs 89.07, the notification said.
Indian state fuel retailers -- IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation -- dominate local fuel sales market and move prices in tandem.
Earlier, Moody's Investor Service had said that Indian oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) have lost $2.25 billion in revenue between November and March.
