Indian Navy to recruit 20% women in first batch of Agniveers

Twenty percent of the first batch of recruits inducted in the Indian Navy under the Agnipath scheme will be women, officials said.

The Agniveers — soldiers employed under the government’s short term, contractual Agnipath scheme — will have to meet the qualification criteria to be a part of the Indian Navy. They will be allocated to different branches of the country's maritime defence force, ANI reported, quoting Navy officials.

The Indian Navy, which began recruitment under the Agnipath scheme on July 1, is expected to induct 3,000 Agniveers in 2022. By July 4, around 10,000 women candidates had already registered under the programme.

This is the first time the Indian Navy will be deploying women as sailors on warships as per operational requirements.

"We have decided the time has come to recruit women sailors... which will include women who will go to sea," the news agency quoted Navy officials as saying.

According to the Indian Navy website, other branches in which the Agniveers will be inducted include ordnance, communications (ops) and communications (electronic warfare), electrical and naval air mechanics, and gunnery weapons and sensors.

Last month, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar had said women would be included in the Agniveer scheme of the Indian Navy.

“I believe that Agnipath is a visionary move that will bring multi-dimensional transformations to the Navy,” the Indian Navy chief told the news agency.

The Agnipath scheme, which was announced by the government on June 14, aims to recruit youth between 17.5 and 21 years for a four-year tenure in the Indian armed forces. Of the total recruits, only 25 percent would be retained in the armed forces while the rest would be released at the end of the tenure.

Following widespread violence across the country, the government increased the upper age to 23 for this year. A number of corporate houses, ministries and states also committed to recruiting Agniveers released after the four-year term period.