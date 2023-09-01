Indian Navy launches Mahendragiri: All you need to know about the latest warship

The Indian Navy launched its latest warship Mahendragiri in Mumbai on Friday. The warship was launched by Sudesh Dhankhar, the wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

At the launch, Vice President Dhankhar, who was the chief guest at the event, expressed pride and said that the warship once commissioned would “proudly fly the national tricolour across the oceans, as an ambassador of India's maritime might.”

He also congratulated the navy, claiming the force would continue to improve themselves for the security of the world at large. "With a strong presence of over 10,000 women across the army, navy and air force, the Indian armed forces have made considerable strides in gender equality," he said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Navy personnel during the launch of Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (PTI Photo) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Navy personnel during the launch of Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (PTI Photo)

While the warship’s launch marks a significant step for the Indian Navy and makes a big push toward the Atmanirbhar Bharat, read on to know more about the stealth frigate.

About Indian Navy’s Mahendragiri warship

Constructed as a part of the Indian Navy’s Project 17A, Mahendragiri is the seventh and the last stealth frigate to be built recently. It has been named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha. The warship is expected to have enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

Speaking about its structure, the warship has a length of 149 metres, a width of 17.8 metres, and will come with a top speed of 28 knots.

According to the Indian Navy, "The newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities."

About Project 17A

A follow-on to Project 17 (Shivalik class) frigates, Project 17A is the latest in the line, which promises to come with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors, and platform management systems. Under this programme, a total of four ships are constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and three ships by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). The first six ships have already been launched between 2019 and 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu launched Vindhyagiri, the sixth Project 17A warship at GRSE, on August 17.