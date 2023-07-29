The INS Khanjar was on operational deployment in the Bay of Bengal. It detected a total of three fishing vessels — V Sami, Kalaivani and Sabarainathan — around 130nm from the coast of Tamil Nadu.

"Indian Naval Ship Khanjar, Mission Deployed in the Bay of Bengal, has safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen who were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The fishermen were onboard three fishing vessels, which were towed by INS Khanjar for over 30 hours in challenging sea conditions, he added.

The INS Khanjar was on operational deployment in the Bay of Bengal. It detected a total of three fishing vessels — V Sami, Kalaivani and Sabarainathan — around 130nm from the coast of Tamil Nadu. "The 36 fishermen onboard the vessels were from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam area. They had been stranded for over two days because of rough weather conditions, without fuel, any provisions and their engines had broken down," commander Madhwal said, news agency PTI reported.

He added that the ship supplied the necessary provisions to the fishing vessels and towed them for over 30 hours, ensuring they returedn safely to the Chennai harbour on Friday.

