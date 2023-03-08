English
Indian Navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; three crew rescued safely

By Santia Gora  Mar 8, 2023 12:50:45 PM IST (Updated)

An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast during a routine sortie with three personnel on board. The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, and an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast.

The incident took place today at around 11 am.
Indian Navy in an official statement said that, 'Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of 3 by naval patrol craft.
An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.'
(With agency inputs)
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
First Published: Mar 8, 2023 12:40 PM IST
    X