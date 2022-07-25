Indian Navy Agniveer MR 2022 application process begins today: Check eligibility and how to apply

The Indian Navy has started the online application process for the recruitment of Agniveer (MR) – 01/2022 (Dec 2022) under the new Agnipath scheme from today. Both eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the Agniveer MR post on its official website portal of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in . The last date to submit the registration form is July 30. A total 200 (40 females) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for Indian Navy Agniveer MR.

Here's how to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website portal - Go to the official website portal - joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Register’ and complete registration by providing all necessary details.

Step 3: Login and apply for the course, fill the form, and upload all required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee (if any) and submit the form.

Step 5: Your application will be submitted successfully. You can download the application and print it for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

All candidates must have passed Class 10 board exam from a school/institution recognised by Ministry of Education. The date of birth of all candidates must be between December 1, 1999, and May 31, 2005.

Selection Process

The selection process will begin with the shortlisting of candidates based on the aggregate percentage obtained by them in the qualifying examination (Class 10).

The shortlisted candidates will then be called for a written examination and a physical fitness test (PFT).

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in the written examination, subject to qualification in the PFT. The final merit list will be available by November 2022.

Aadhar card is mandatory for the written examination/ PFT and the cut off marks may vary from state to state.

A medical examination will also be conducted for all the selected candidates.

All candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for more information, which will be released on the official website.

Pay

Agniveers will be paid Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment.

For the first time, under the Indian Navy Agnipath Scheme, positions of women sailors will be opened. Women Agniveers will be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board, after the completion of their training. All women candidates will undergo the same training as men. However, women will be provided with separate living quarters.