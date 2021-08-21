Indian nationals in Afghanistan's Kabul safe, say govt sources amid reports of detention

After Afghan media reports of around 150 people, mostly Indians, being detained from near the Kabul airport on August 21, government sources told CNBC-TV18 that Indian nationals in the capital city are safe.

A group of Indian nationals was learnt to have been stopped and taken to an unknown location near the Kabul airport for questioning and verification of travel documents, news agency PTI reported. These Indians were, however, released subsequently.

As the local reports triggered confusion and concerns in India, people quoted by PTI said there were no specific reports of any harm to Indians in Kabul so far.

The Indians were among 150 people who were heading towards the Kabul airport when they were stopped by Taliban fighters , according to Afghan media reports.

Kabul Now news portal initially reported that the group was "abducted" by the Taliban fighters but it later updated the report saying all the people were released and on their way back to the Kabul airport.

The people cited by PTI said the Indians were taken away for questioning and it is not unusual under the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day around 80 Indian nationals were evacuated from Kabul by a transport military aircraft of the Indian Air Force amid a deteriorating security scenario.

The aircraft landed at Dushanbe in Tajikistan after evacuating the Indians, people familiar with the development told PTI, adding the flight is expected to arrive at the Hindon airbase near Delhi in the evening.

India has already evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul, in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 Indians on August 16 whereas the second C-17 aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians the following day.

Following the evacuation earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs had said the focus now would be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital. It added that the immediate priority for the government is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan.

(With PTI inputs)