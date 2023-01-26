Indian High Commission condemns vandalism of temples in Australia, blames 'pro-Khalistan elements'

The Indian High Commission asked the Australian government to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community and their properties in the country.

The High Commission of India in Australia "strongly" condemned "the deeply disturbing incidents of vandalisation, including that of three Hindu temples in Melbourne in recent weeks". In a statement released on Thursday the high commission accused pro-Khalistan elements of stepping up their activities in Australia".

"Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisation such as the SFJ and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time," it said.

The high commission said the "concerns have repeatedly been shared with the Australian government". "In addition, our concerns about the so-called referendum in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, announced by the SFJ, have been conveyed to the Australian government," it said.

The Indian High Commission then asked the Australian government to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community and their properties in the country.

Three Hindu temples vandalised in Australia

On January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was vandalised by anti-India elements with anti-India slogans written on the walls of the temple, located in the suburb of Mill Park, news agency ANI reported citing Australia Today.

Later, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised. The act came to notice on January 16 after temple devotees came for 'darshan' amid the three-day long "Thai Pongal" festival which is being celebrated by Australia's Tamil Hindu community.

Then after two days, a third Hindu temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Melbourne's Albert Park.