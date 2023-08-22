Indian govt files plea in SC for commercial release of GM mustard

The central government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it has filed an application to withdraw an oral undertaking given to the court in November 2022, promising to maintain status quo on the commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard seeds. A bench headed by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari was the witness to the oral undertaking. Justice Maheswari retired in May 2023, according to a Live Law report.

In its application, the government said nearly 55-60 percent of the country's edible oil demand is met through imports. The government cited the need for GM mustard to be released for commercial cultivation to ensure the country’s food security. Currently in India, only cotton is commercially cultivated as a GM crop.

The Centre told a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan that Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati had made the promise on maintaining status quo on GM mustard in November only because the matter had been slotted for its final heating the following week, and that the rabi sowing cycle was some months away. Even though Bhati's statement was not recorded, it was honoured by the government, the application stated.

The government stressed in its application that the undertaking did not mean to stop the research or testing process for which it granted its conditional approval for an extended period.

The government has sought permission from the bench for the research to continue and arrive at its conclusion, due to the upcoming sowing season in September and October.

"Indigenous development of transgenic varieties through the male sterility or restorer system is a critical element in ensuring India's future food security as this technology will be utilised to produce new hybrids with higher yields in future, thereby increasing agricultural output and farmer income,” the application stated.

The application further read, “The second growing season under the conditional approval granted by the Government of India is also approaching in the months of September and October of 2023. Therefore, it is most respectfully submitted that this court may consider discharging the Union of India from the oral statement made on November 3 which was made in a specific context for a limited purpose at the relevant time as explained."

The application has also highlighted a report by a post-release monitoring committee which found no evidence that would indicate any "legitimate scientific concern" against the conditional approval granted by the Centre. The committee made its evaluation on the basis of a limited environmental release of the crop, in terms of the conditions prescribed by the government while giving its approval.

Lawyer Aparna Bhat, appearing for the petitioner, NGO Gene Campaign, sought more time to file a response. Other petitioners include Research Foundation for Science Technology and activist Aruna Rodrigues represented by Prashant Bhushan, and food security activist V Ananthasayanan, represented by V Shyamohan.

ALSO READ: Centre urges farmers to sell onions at fixed price and not to engage in distress sale