Indian Govt approves draft notification to mandate AC installation in trucks

Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the role of truck drivers is crucial in ensuring road safety while announcing the approval of draft notification to mandate AC installation in the truck cabins falling in N2 and N3 categorty
The Indian Government on Thursday has approved the draft notification to mandate the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks belonging to categories N2 and N3, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated, through a tweet.
Gadkari pointed out the crucial role of truck drivers in ensuring road safety and tweeted, “This decision marks a significant milestone in providing comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, thereby improving their efficiency and addressing the problem of driver fatigue.”
Last month, Nitin Gadkari announced that all trucks will now need to have air-conditioned driver compartments, beginning 2025.
He also emphasized the need for improved conditions for drivers, highlighting the stark contrast between India and other countries where restrictions are placed on the number of hours bus and truck drivers can be on duty.
Indian drivers often endure extreme temperatures, ranging from 43 to 47 degrees Celsius, making their working conditions even more challenging, Gadkari stated.
