  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
Finance

Indian government keen to speed up stake sale in four banks: Sources

Updated : August 18, 2020 04:24 PM IST

Last month, Reuters reported India was looking to privatise more than half of its state-owned banks to reduce the number of government-owned lenders to just five as part of an overhaul of the banking industry.
The move to privatise banks also comes ahead of an anticipated surge in bad loan growth at the lenders, which could force the government to inject fresh funds to bail out state-run lenders.
Indian government keen to speed up stake sale in four banks: Sources

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

ADB approves $1 billion loan for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

ADB approves $1 billion loan for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Higher-than-expected margins, positive management commentaries lead Q1 earnings

Higher-than-expected margins, positive management commentaries lead Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement