    Indian forces working on techniques to counter drone attacks, says CDS General Bipin Rawat

    Indian forces working on techniques to counter drone attacks, says CDS General Bipin Rawat

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said that he was concerned about drones being used by terrorists to launch attacks and the technology will change future warfare.

    
    In a first terror attack of this kind, drones were used by the terrorists to drop explosives at the IAF station in Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday.
    Both blasts took place within six minutes of each other injuring two IAF personnel. It was not immediately clear from where the drones had taken off and investigations were on to ascertain their flight path.
    Drones cannot be detected by radars deployed at border areas to monitor enemy activity, officials said, suggesting that a different radar system that can detect drones as small as a bird be installed.
    Speaking on use of drones in the terror attack, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said that he was concerned about drones being used by terrorists to launch attacks and the technology will change future warfare.
    General Rawat added that Indian forces are working on techniques to counter drone technology. “To defeat such systems, latest technology is needed and DRDO is putting its best effort to develop a technology that can counter drones,” he said.
    "Our drone technology is evolving and we are trying to develop our own system," he added.
    Last week, General Rawat had said that ceasefire is holding along the Line of Control (LoC) so far but the internal peace process is being disrupted by infiltration of weapons and drugs using drones.
    India and Pakistan had in February this year agreed to a strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
