India Indian embassy in the Netherlands to start printing passports Updated : August 17, 2020 04:29 PM IST In recent years, India-Netherlands relations have strengthened with a number of high-level visits from both sides. The leadership from the two sides have been exchanging views on various issues, including the COVID-19 outbreak, the statement said. The Netherlands is the third-largest foreign investor in India with investments amounting to USD 6.5 billion in 2019-20.