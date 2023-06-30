Indian defence ministry inks Rs 2,725 crore deal with MDL for INS Shankush submarine

The upgraded submarine INS Shankush is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in 2026, equipped with enhanced combat capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday, June 30, sealed an agreement worth Rs 2,725 crore with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the refurbishment and life certification of INS Shankush, a formidable submarine from the Indian Navy's sub-surface killer (SSK) class.

The project, known as Medium Refit with Life Certification (MRLC), aims to upgrade the submarine's combat capabilities.

According to a public statement released by the MoD following the contract signing, the INS Shankush submarine is projected to be combat-ready and integrated into the active fleet of the Indian Navy after the completion of MRLC.

The statement also confirmed that the upgraded vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2026, equipped with enhanced combat capabilities.

This project marks a crucial milestone in the development of MDL as a Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) centre, reinforcing its position within India's industrial ecosystem.

The endeavour is set to involve over 30 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and is anticipated to generate approximately 1,200 man-days of employment per day throughout the project's duration, as per the Ministry's announcement.

MDL is also currently in the process of finalising an agreement with the United States Navy to provide maintenance and repair services during voyages for its fleet.