Indian defence ministry inks Rs 2,725 crore deal with MDL for INS Shankush submarine

By Anand Singha  Jun 30, 2023 10:21:19 PM IST (Published)

The upgraded submarine INS Shankush is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in 2026, equipped with enhanced combat capabilities.


The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday, June 30, sealed an agreement worth Rs 2,725 crore with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the refurbishment and life certification of INS Shankush, a formidable submarine from the Indian Navy's sub-surface killer (SSK) class.
The project, known as Medium Refit with Life Certification (MRLC), aims to upgrade the submarine's combat capabilities.
According to a public statement released by the MoD following the contract signing, the INS Shankush submarine is projected to be combat-ready and integrated into the active fleet of the Indian Navy after the completion of MRLC.
