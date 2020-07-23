  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
Economy

Indian consumers cautious about spending amid COVID-19 crisis: KPMG

Updated : July 23, 2020 12:02 PM IST

Consumers in tier-III cities were 1.4 times more inclined towards spending on apparel than those in tier-I cities for spending more than Rs 5,000, it said.
The survey also said a comparative study of pre and post COVID-19 scenario clearly showed that preference for online channels have seen 1.6 times growth.
Indian consumers cautious about spending amid COVID-19 crisis: KPMG

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

Tesla picks Texas for USD 1 billion assembly plant

Tesla picks Texas for USD 1 billion assembly plant

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement