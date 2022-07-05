Indian Coast Guard has carried out operation 'Island Watch' along Dwarka coast of Gujarat. The Coast Guard’s hovercraft and commandos carried out search of uninhabited islands in the vicinity. The Coast Guard hovercraft can carry out amphibious operations and chase anti-national elements in marshy and high sea areas at high speeds.

Here’s is the video:

#WATCH| Indian Coast Guard carried out Op 'Island Watch' along Dwarka coast,Gujarat where hovercrafts carried out search of uninhabited islands in vicinity. Coast Guard Hovercrafts can carry out amphibious ops &chase anti-national elements in marshy &high sea areas at high speeds pic.twitter.com/vr6vAfeyM5 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022 In the video shared by news agency ANI, the hovercraft is seen coming to the shore. Armed commandos are then seen getting out of the hovercraft and scouting the island. Later, the view from the inside of the hovercraft returning to base is shown. In the video shared by news agency ANI, the hovercraft is seen coming to the shore. Armed commandos are then seen getting out of the hovercraft and scouting the island. Later, the view from the inside of the hovercraft returning to base is shown.

Earlier, in April 2022, Director General of Indian Coast Guard (ICG), VS Pathania inaugurated a hoverport at Okha in Gujarat's coastal Devbhumi Dwarka district. He also laid the foundation stone for a Coast Guard Jetty at Vadinar, according to an Economic Times report.

What is a hovercraft?

A hovercraft is an amphibious vehicle that can travel over land, water, mud, ice, and other surfaces for various military and surveillance operations. Hovercrafts operate at high speeds on water between 30-40 knots (around 50-60 kilometres/hour).

A hoverport is a terminal for hovercraft that have passenger facilities where needed and they have infrastructure to allow the hovercraft to come on land and dock safely.

These hovercrafts are highly useful in hot pursuit of any suspicious boat or individuals in the national waters. Hovercrafts in the past have also been useful in catching any rogue elements and preventing unlawful or terrorist activity.