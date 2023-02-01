Indian Coast Guard Day 2023: History and significance

On August 18, 1978, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day was officially established by the Parliament to be celebrated on February 1. Since its inception, the Indian Coast Guard has saved thousands of lives and apprehended miscreants.

The Indian Coast Guard Day is celebrated on February 1 every year to honour organisations that look after maritime security. This year, India will be celebrating the 47th Coast Guard Day.

The primary responsibilities of the Coast Guard include offshore security, marine safety, and coastal security, as well as safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

ALSO READ:

History and Significance

The interim Indian Coast Guard was originally established on February 1, 1977, to prevent the sea-borne smuggling of goods that hampered India’s domestic economy.

On August 18, 1978, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day was officially established by the Parliament to be celebrated on February 1.

Since its inception, the Indian Coast Guard has saved thousands of lives and apprehended miscreants. Since its establishment, the ICG has also confiscated drugs, contraband and illicit goods worth thousands of crores.

Currently, the Indian Coast Guard is ranked as the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world.

The Indian Coast Guard is headed by the Director-General, who resides at the headquarters in New Delhi.

The Coast guard is also involved in volunteering, searching, holding rescue operations at sea and guarding the national waters and borders of our country.

The work of the Indian Coast Guard varies for multiple fields in collaboration with the Indian Navy, the Customs Department and the Police. The guard is allotted to different regions including the North-West region situated in Gandhinagar, Gujrat, the East region in Chennai, and the North East region in Kolkata and Andaman and Nicobar regions.