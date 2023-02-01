English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News

Indian Coast Guard Day 2023: History and significance

Indian Coast Guard Day 2023: History and significance

Indian Coast Guard Day 2023: History and significance
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 5:53:13 AM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

On August 18, 1978, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day was officially established by the Parliament to be celebrated on February 1. Since its inception, the Indian Coast Guard has saved thousands of lives and apprehended miscreants.

The Indian Coast Guard Day is celebrated on February 1 every year to honour organisations that look after maritime security. This year, India will be celebrating the 47th Coast Guard Day.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The primary responsibilities of the Coast Guard include offshore security, marine safety, and coastal security, as well as safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
ALSO READ:
Republic Day 2023: Ministry of Tribal Affairs tableau on Eklavya schools wins top position
History and Significance
The interim Indian Coast Guard was originally established on February 1, 1977, to prevent the sea-borne smuggling of goods that hampered India’s domestic economy.
On August 18, 1978, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day was officially established by the Parliament to be celebrated on February 1.
Since its inception, the Indian Coast Guard has saved thousands of lives and apprehended miscreants. Since its establishment, the ICG has also confiscated drugs, contraband and illicit goods worth thousands of crores.
Currently, the Indian Coast Guard is ranked as the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world.
ALSO READ: Amrit Udyan opens for public today: How to book tickets and other details
The Indian Coast Guard is headed by the Director-General, who resides at the headquarters in New Delhi.
The Coast guard is also involved in volunteering, searching, holding rescue operations at sea and guarding the national waters and borders of our country.
The work of the Indian Coast Guard varies for multiple fields in collaboration with the Indian Navy, the Customs Department and the Police. The guard is allotted to different regions including the North-West region situated in Gandhinagar, Gujrat, the East region in Chennai, and the North East region in Kolkata and Andaman and Nicobar regions.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

exclusive economic zone (EEZ)Indian Coast Guard

Next Article

Visakhapatnam to be new capital of Andhra Pradesh, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X