Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Anurag is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday while descending from Camp III on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers.

He is currently being treated at Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and is under doctor supervision, ANI reported.

Maloo, 34, went missing on Monday, April 17, after falling into a crevasse at around 6,000 metres while returning from Camp IV of Mount Annapurna

According to reports, Anurag was found alive by seven Nepali climbers some 300 meters down into the crevasse. The rescue team that went looking for him found and rescued him, and he has been airlifted to Pokhara's Manipal Hospital.

A team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa conducted a ground search and found him on Thursday morning. Renowned Polish climber Adam Bielecki and his friend also joined the ground search and rescue team to locate Anurag.

Anurag's brother, Sudhir Maloo, confirmed that he is still alive but in critical condition.

"We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," Sudhir added.

Thaneswar Guragain, the general manager of Seven Summit Treks, said that Anurag's health is very critical and doctors in Nepal are looking after him.

Anurag, 34, is a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan and has been awarded REX Karam-Veer Chakra. He became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

With agency inputs.