  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Nifty, RIL at day's low; IT index slips
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.31 against US dollar
Home India
India

Indian cinemas reboot after months of blackout from virus

Updated : October 15, 2020 11:51 AM IST

The reopening of movie theaters comes at a time when India's confirmed coronavirus tally surpassed 7.3 million.
Authorities in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, put off reopening cinemas for the time being.
Health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread during the religious festival season beginning later this month.
Indian cinemas reboot after months of blackout from virus

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Solar power equipment maker Array raises $1 billion in IPO

Solar power equipment maker Array raises $1 billion in IPO

Infosys expands presence in Mexico, Canada as H-1B visa issue rages on in US

Infosys expands presence in Mexico, Canada as H-1B visa issue rages on in US

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement