India Indian cinemas reboot after months of blackout from virus Updated : October 15, 2020 11:51 AM IST The reopening of movie theaters comes at a time when India's confirmed coronavirus tally surpassed 7.3 million. Authorities in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, put off reopening cinemas for the time being. Health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread during the religious festival season beginning later this month.