Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement at most localities of border, says China

Updated : July 29, 2020 07:22 AM IST

At the briefing, Wang said, "We have held four rounds of commander level talks and three meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC)."
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India and China agreed on "early and complete" disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.
India had also asked China to "sincerely implement" the understanding on troop withdrawals reached by senior military commanders of the two sides.
