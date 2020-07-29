India Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement at most localities of border, says China Updated : July 29, 2020 07:22 AM IST At the briefing, Wang said, "We have held four rounds of commander level talks and three meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC)." The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India and China agreed on "early and complete" disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh. India had also asked China to "sincerely implement" the understanding on troop withdrawals reached by senior military commanders of the two sides. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply