Indian Army unveils common uniform for officers of Brigadier rank and above, see pics

The implementation of standard uniform aims to reinforce a common identity and put out the army’s character as a fair and equitable organisation.

The Indian Army has put in force a common uniform for the rank of Brigadier and above like Major General, Lieutenant-General and General, irrespective of an officer's parent cadre and appointment. The step has been implemented to maintain uniformity all across the Indian Army . There will be no change in the uniform worn by Colonels and officers below that rank.

According to news agency ANI, the decision was taken after a discussion with all stakeholders during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference.

“Indian Army has implemented a common uniform for B rigadier and above rank officers irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment. This will also reinforce the Indian Army’s character to be a fair and equitable organisation,” news agency ANI said in a post. “The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during a recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders,” it added.

As per the earlier reports of ANI, the decision was made earlier this year and the date to implement the new uniform was decided as August 1. The new uniform will not give away the regimental or service affiliation of any senior officer. Currently, the uniform of a senior officer in the Indian Army varies according to the person’s regiment and service. All senior officials will wear green berets as part of the new uniform.

The officials mentioned that the decision will reinforce a common identity as well as the Indian Army’s character as a fair and equitable organisation. Flag-rank officers will not wear any lanyards. The shoulder rank badges, shoes, headgear and belts of senior officers will now be standardised. Apart from that, there will be no identifiers. The shoulder flashes such as ‘Arunachal Scouts’, ‘Dogra Scouts’ or ‘Special Forces’ will no longer be in use.

The decision has been taken to promote a common approach amongst the senior leadership beyond the boundaries of their regiments. The move is also being implemented with the vision of integrating the three services. The new uniform aims to reflect the true ethos of the Indian Army and ensure a common identity for all the senior rank officers.