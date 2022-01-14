Indian Army to introduce lightweight, climate-friendly combat uniform from next year

The Indian Army will introduce a lighter and more climate-friendly combat uniform for its personnel beginning next year. The new camouflage uniform will feature a digitally disruptive pattern and will be showcased on January 15 at the Army Day parade, Business Standard reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

The new combat uniform has been finalised, according to reports, following comprehensive discussions and examination of military uniforms from several countries.

It is created with two objectives in mind -- to safeguard soldiers from harsh weather conditions and to offer field camouflage to improve survivability.

After evaluating 15 patterns, eight designs, and four fabrics, the new army combat uniform was created with the help of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Made using a blend of cotton and polyester in 70:30 ratio, the lightweight fabric dries quickly, making it comfortable for the troops during operations. The new uniform, which will feature a mix of colours including olive and earthen, will be extremely comfortable and durable in both summer and winter, sources have said.

The Indian Army has dismissed comparisons of the new combat uniform with the LTTE uniform. Both are significantly different and filters were used to distort the Army pattern's new appearance, according to the Army.

The Indian Army is also conducting a workshop on negotiation and communication skills for its field commanders so that they can deal with dynamic and emerging challenges they face often.

The Navy had rolled out a new camouflage uniform last year.

