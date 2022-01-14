Indian Army to introduce lightweight, climate-friendly combat uniform from next year

The Indian Army will introduce a lighter and more climate-friendly combat uniform for its personnel beginning next year. The new camouflage uniform will feature a digitally disruptive pattern and will be showcased on January 15 at the Army Day parade, Business Standard reported quoting people familiar with the matter.
The new combat uniform has been finalised, according to reports, following comprehensive discussions and examination of military uniforms from several countries.
The Navy had rolled out a new camouflage uniform last year.