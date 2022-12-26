Indian Army to deploy Pralay missiles along China, Pakistan borders: All you need to know

Pralay, a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile, can hit targets at a distance of 150 to 500 km.

The Defence Ministry has cleared the proposal to procure around 120 Pralay ballistic missiles and deploy them along the country’s borders with China and Pakistan. This is the first time that the government has cleared ballistic missiles for use in tactical operations by the Indian Army.

“A high-level meeting of the defence ministry cleared the acquisition of around 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders,” ANI quoted a senior defence ministry source as saying.

Pralay, a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile, can hit targets at a distance of 150 to 500 km. Ballistic missiles are also extremely difficult to intercept by the enemy through interceptor missiles and their range can be extended significantly if required. It is expected to be first inducted into the Indian Air Force followed by the Indian Army, The Times of India reported.

Here is all you need to know about Pralay ballistic missiles.

Pralay ballistic missiles can carry 350-700 kg high-grade explosives, Runway Denial Penetration Submunition and Penetration-Cum-Blast explosives.

The BrahMos cruise missiles can carry about 200 kgs of weight and cost a lot. As a result, the Indian Army required a missile with a range of more than 150 kilometres and a bigger payload. Pralay fulfils these requirements.

Pralay has been designed to target command and control centres, radar and communication installations, and advanced airfields using conventional warheads.

It has the ability to change its course after the missile covers a certain range in mid-air. The missiles have been successfully tested twice on December 21 and December 22, last year.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missiles have been under development since 2015. Its development received a push from the late General Bipin Rawat as Chief of Army Staff.

The missile’s high-explosive fragmentation warhead has a kill mechanism made up of a metal case. This case has pre-shaped pieces set in a resin matrix which is thrown out at high speed when the warhead explodes. The pieces hit the target, causing damage.

Pralay missiles can be compared with the Russian 9K720 Iskander missile, the Chinese Dongfeng 12, and the US Army’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).