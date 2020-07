Indian Army personnel have been asked to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug the leakage of information, according to reports. ANI cited Indian Army sources as saying that officers have been asked to uninstall dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing among others like Daily Hunt and that the instructions should be followed strictly.

Earlier in the day, Press Trust of India reported that the Chinese military removed all temporary structures and completed withdrawal of its troops from the face-off site in Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday even as the Indian Army kept a close watch on the pull back and maintained a high-level of combat readiness in the region, people familiar with the developments said.

They said the two armies are expected to carry out a joint verification in the next few days to assess the implementation of the disengagement process once the dismantling of the temporary infrastructure and withdrawal of troops by China are completed at the friction points along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

There has been thinning out of troops from Finger areas in Pangong Tso as well, they said. Pangong Tso has been a major face-off site between the two sides.