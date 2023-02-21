Indian Army's medical team treated over 3,600 earthquake victims in Turkey

The medical team of the Army unit and the NDRF team along with dog squads were deployed in Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’ for search & rescue and medical operations. The para field hospital treated 3,604 victims and performed four major surgeries, 63 minor surgeries and 343 minor procedures, including 87 PoP applications for fractures
The Indian Army's medical team which treated 3,600 earthquake victims during their fortnight-long stay in Turkey was felicitated by the Army chief on their return on Monday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also returned with the medical team, the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The 99-member medical team from the Agra-based Army unit and the 151-member NDRF team along with dog squads were deployed in Turkey’s earthquake-hit Hatay province under ‘Operation Dost’.
The teams conducted search and rescue and medical operations soon after the earthquake hit the country on February 6.
The team of medical officers and paramedics set up the Indian Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital at Iskenderun, Hatay Province, on February 8. The facility had a fully functional operation theatre and trauma care centre.
“The specialists include medical specialists, surgical specialists, anaesthetists, orthopaedics, maxillofacial surgeon and community medicine specialists for rendering medical assistance to earthquake victims,” the ministry said.
The para field hospital treated 3,604 victims and performed four major surgeries, 63 minor surgeries and 343 minor procedures, including 87 PoP applications for fractures. The team also provided emergency medical care to the victims and volunteers.
The field hospital also provided dental treatment to 242 patients, 1,159 lab investigations and carried out 283 precautionary X-rays on trauma victims while 14 patients were admitted and 97 patients were treated,
The team also set up a reception desk for donations for the needy.
Over 45,000 people died in Turkey in the February 6 earthquake, making it the deadliest natural disaster since the country’s founding about 100 years ago.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!