Indian Army's medical team treated over 3,600 earthquake victims in Turkey

The medical team of the Army unit and the NDRF team along with dog squads were deployed in Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’ for search & rescue and medical operations. The para field hospital treated 3,604 victims and performed four major surgeries, 63 minor surgeries and 343 minor procedures, including 87 PoP applications for fractures

The Indian Army's medical team which treated 3,600 earthquake victims during their fortnight-long stay in Turkey was felicitated by the Army chief on their return on Monday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also returned with the medical team, the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement said.

The 99-member medical team from the Agra-based Army unit and the 151-member NDRF team along with dog squads were deployed in Turkey’s earthquake-hit Hatay province under ‘Operation Dost’.

The teams conducted search and rescue and medical operations soon after the earthquake hit the country on February 6.

The Chief of Army Staff felicitates the Indian Army's medical team 60 Para Field as they returned home after providing assistance in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/odRlbMpuXi — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

The team of medical officers and paramedics set up the Indian Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital at Iskenderun, Hatay Province, on February 8. The facility had a fully functional operation theatre and trauma care centre.

“The specialists include medical specialists, surgical specialists, anaesthetists, orthopaedics, maxillofacial surgeon and community medicine specialists for rendering medical assistance to earthquake victims,” the ministry said.

#OperationDost #IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/KjoCn1lCz0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 19, 2023

The para field hospital treated 3,604 victims and performed four major surgeries, 63 minor surgeries and 343 minor procedures, including 87 PoP applications for fractures. The team also provided emergency medical care to the victims and volunteers.

The field hospital also provided dental treatment to 242 patients, 1,159 lab investigations and carried out 283 precautionary X-rays on trauma victims while 14 patients were admitted and 97 patients were treated,

The team also set up a reception desk for donations for the needy.

Over 45,000 people died in Turkey in the February 6 earthquake, making it the deadliest natural disaster since the country’s founding about 100 years ago.