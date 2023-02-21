Indian Army's medical team treated over 3,600 earthquake victims in Turkey

The medical team of the Army unit and the NDRF team along with dog squads were deployed in Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’ for search & rescue and medical operations. The para field hospital treated 3,604 victims and performed four major surgeries, 63 minor surgeries and 343 minor procedures, including 87 PoP applications for fractures
The Chief of Army Staff felicitates the Indian Army's medical team 60 Para Field as they returned home after providing assistance in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/odRlbMpuXi— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023
#OperationDost #IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/KjoCn1lCz0— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 19, 2023