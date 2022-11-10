    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeindia News

    Indian Army launches single-window portal for welfare and grievance for veer naris

    Indian Army launches single-window portal for welfare and grievance for veer naris

    Indian Army launches single-window portal for welfare and grievance for veer naris
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    It is estimated that India has somewhere around 25,000-27,000 war widows, the highest in the world.

    The Indian Army has just launched a single-window facility for the welfare and grievance redressal of veer naris. The Veerangana Sewa Kendra (VSK), as it’s called, will allow veer naris to register complaints through multiple channels. Veer naris are the widows of armed force members who lost their lives in war or any military operation. Along with veer naris, next of kin (NoK) are also eligible to register their grievances through the VSK. These VSKs will also be employing veer naris as staff to maintain and establish connections with those looking to get redressal.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats

    Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Located on the premises of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) at Delhi Cantt., veer naris and NoK can use telephone, SMS, WhatsApp, physical post, e-mail and walk-ins to seek assistance from the VSK. Grievances can be registered at their respective Records Offices and veer naris can directly meet with Assistant Manager VSK/OIC VSK to monitor their grievances. They can also monitor the status of their grievances using Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software as well as through regular status updates sent via SMS and email.
    ALSO READ:
    Indian Army snipers get latest Sako TRG-42 rifles
    Stakeholders like the Record Offices, Officers Record Office, ECHS, AWWA, Canteen Services Directorate, Colonels Veteran, and Liaison Officers at PCDA (O) and PCDA (P) on a common digital platform. Non-military stakeholders like Rashtriya Sainik Board (RSB), Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) & Zilla Sainik Board (ZSB) are being linked through e-mail under the VSK program. The project was developed by DIAV, AG's Branch with the technological support being provided through BISAG-N. Hero MotoCorp also supported the VSK project as part of its CSR initiative.
    It is estimated that India has somewhere around 25,000-27,000 war widows, the highest in the world. The number continues to rise as a result of the numerous counter-insurgency operations in which the armed forces are involved. While pension to such widows depends on the rank of their deceased spouse, widows of armed forces members are entitled to a minimum of 50 percent of the emoluments or average emoluments, whichever is higher, until they die.
    ALSO READ: Out of jail, Sanjay Raut says he is in awe of BJP and will meet PM Modi, Amit Shah soon
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Armed forcesIndian armed forcesIndian army

    Previous Article

    GM mustard hybrid show 25-30% higher yield over traditional varieties: Centre

    Next Article

    Why Jacqueline Fernandez hasn't been arrested yet, Court asks ED as it reserves bail order till Friday

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng