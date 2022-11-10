Indian Army launches single-window portal for welfare and grievance for veer naris

By CNBCTV18.com

It is estimated that India has somewhere around 25,000-27,000 war widows, the highest in the world.

The Indian Army has just launched a single-window facility for the welfare and grievance redressal of veer naris. The Veerangana Sewa Kendra (VSK), as it’s called, will allow veer naris to register complaints through multiple channels. Veer naris are the widows of armed force members who lost their lives in war or any military operation. Along with veer naris, next of kin (NoK) are also eligible to register their grievances through the VSK. These VSKs will also be employing veer naris as staff to maintain and establish connections with those looking to get redressal.

Located on the premises of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) at Delhi Cantt., veer naris and NoK can use telephone, SMS, WhatsApp, physical post, e-mail and walk-ins to seek assistance from the VSK. Grievances can be registered at their respective Records Offices and veer naris can directly meet with Assistant Manager VSK/OIC VSK to monitor their grievances. They can also monitor the status of their grievances using Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software as well as through regular status updates sent via SMS and email.

Stakeholders like the Record Offices, Officers Record Office, ECHS, AWWA, Canteen Services Directorate, Colonels Veteran, and Liaison Officers at PCDA (O) and PCDA (P) on a common digital platform. Non-military stakeholders like Rashtriya Sainik Board (RSB), Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) & Zilla Sainik Board (ZSB) are being linked through e-mail under the VSK program. The project was developed by DIAV, AG's Branch with the technological support being provided through BISAG-N. Hero MotoCorp also supported the VSK project as part of its CSR initiative.

It is estimated that India has somewhere around 25,000-27,000 war widows, the highest in the world. The number continues to rise as a result of the numerous counter-insurgency operations in which the armed forces are involved. While pension to such widows depends on the rank of their deceased spouse, widows of armed forces members are entitled to a minimum of 50 percent of the emoluments or average emoluments, whichever is higher, until they die.