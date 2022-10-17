    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Indian Army issues RFP for procurement of 363 drones

    Indian Army issues RFP for procurement of 363 drones

    Indian Army issues RFP for procurement of 363 drones
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    While 163 drones would be for high-altitude regions, 200 are being procured for use in medium-altitude areas, officials said.

    The Indian Army on Monday issued initial tenders for the procurement of 363 drones to boost its logistics chain and enhance operational preparedness along the sensitive border regions, officials said.
    While 163 drones would be for high-altitude regions, 200 are being procured for use in medium-altitude areas, officials said.
    The drones are being procured under emergency procurement through fast track procedure under Buy (Indian) category. The initial tender or request for proposal (RFP) for buying 200 medium-altitude drones says the platforms should be capable of withstanding strong winds.
    Also read: Indian Army to conduct one of its biggest military exercise on Western front
    The document says each medium-altitude logistics drone should be able to carry at least 20 kgs of payload and the overall weight of each platform would be around 100 kg.
    The weight of the payload for high-altitude logistics drones has been kept at not less than 15 kg.
    The last date for submission of the bids is November 11 and the percentage of indigenous components should be up to 60 percent. If the design of the drone is indigenous, then the percentage of indigenous components could be 50 percent, according to the documents.
    Both medium-altitude and high-altitude drones would also have a range of 10 km for delivering payloads, officials said.
    Also read: Army conducts successful trials of Pinaka rockets developed by DRDO; how it’ll boost defence manufacturing sector
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    DronesIndian armyrequest for proposal (RFP)

    Previous Article

    Justice DY Chandrachud appointed as next Chief Justice of India

    Next Article

    Diwali 2022: Check out these irresistible offers on fashion and festive wear

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng