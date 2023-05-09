Indian Army to implement new uniform guidelines for senior officers — Check details

homeindia NewsIndian Army to implement new uniform guidelines for senior officers — Check details

By Dhananjay Khatri  May 9, 2023

The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belts and shoes of senior officers of flag rank will now be standardised and common. The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyards. The changes will be implemented from August 1, 2023.

Effective August 1, the Indian Army will be standardising the uniforms of senior officers of flag rank, Brigadier and above. Flag-rank officers will no longer need to wear lanyards and their headgear, belts and shoes, among others, will be made common.

In order to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, beyond the boundaries of regimentation, the Indian Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment.
This will also reinforce the Indian Army’s character to be a fair and equitable organisation. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders.
There is no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers, they added.
In the Indian Army, Brigadier and above officers are those who have already commanded units and battalions. They are typically posted at headquarters and establishments where officers from all Arms and Services work and function together.
A standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian Army, sources claim.
