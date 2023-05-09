Indian Army to implement new uniform guidelines for senior officers — Check details

The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belts and shoes of senior officers of flag rank will now be standardised and common. The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyards. The changes will be implemented from August 1, 2023.

In order to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, beyond the boundaries of regimentation, the Indian Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment.

