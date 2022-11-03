Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Indian Army gifts 4 explosive detection dogs to Cambodian armed forces

    Indian Army gifts 4 explosive detection dogs to Cambodian armed forces

    Indian Army gifts 4 explosive detection dogs to Cambodian armed forces
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    The Army also conducted a four-week training on handling of the sniffer dogs to a number of RCAF personnel at the Remount Veterinary Corps facility in Meerut.

    The Indian Army has gifted four explosive detection dogs to the Royal Cambodia Armed Forces (RCAF) in reflection of growing cooperation between the two sides, military officials said on Thursday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The dogs were transported from New Delhi to Phnom Penh in a civilian flight on October 24, they said.
    The Army also conducted a four-week training on handling of the sniffer dogs to a number of RCAF personnel at the Remount Veterinary Corps facility in Meerut, they said.
    Also read: Berlin urges German nationals to leave Iran or risk arrest
    "A request was received from RCAF for training of dog handlers in India prior to handing over of dogs to RCAF. Four weeks training of RCAF personnel was conducted from September 26 to October 23 at RVC Centre, Meerut," said an official.
    India gifted 15 sniffer dogs to that country in 2016.
    Also read: Imran Khan is injured after assailants fire at the former Pakistan Prime Minister
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    cambodiaIndian armymilitary working dogs

    Previous Article

    Indian economy one of the rare bright spots globally, says FICCI' Subhrakant Panda

    Next Article

    Rs 20-lakh-crore loans disbursed under MUDRA scheme: PM Modi

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng