Indian Army gifts 4 explosive detection dogs to Cambodian armed forces

The Indian Army has gifted four explosive detection dogs to the Royal Cambodia Armed Forces (RCAF) in reflection of growing cooperation between the two sides, military officials said on Thursday.
The dogs were transported from New Delhi to Phnom Penh in a civilian flight on October 24, they said.
The Army also conducted a four-week training on handling of the sniffer dogs to a number of RCAF personnel at the Remount Veterinary Corps facility in Meerut, they said.
"A request was received from RCAF for training of dog handlers in India prior to handing over of dogs to RCAF. Four weeks training of RCAF personnel was conducted from September 26 to October 23 at RVC Centre, Meerut," said an official.
India gifted 15 sniffer dogs to that country in 2016.
