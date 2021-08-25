Indian Army gets first batch of indigenous multi-mode hand grenades

The Economic Explosives ltd (EEL), a Nagpur-based defence manufacturing company, handed over the first batch of Multi-Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG) to the Indian Army on Wednesday.

In a symbolic gesture, EEL Chairman SN Nuwa handed over a scale replica of the MMHG to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to mark the delivery of the first consignment.

The first batch is part of the Army’s order for 10 lakh multi-mode grenades at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The grenades have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will replace the outdated British era grenades.

The EEL, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited, had signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence on October 1, 2020 to supply a total of 10 lakh modern hand grenades to the Indian Army and Indian Air Force over the next two years.

Calling it a milestone, Rajnath Singh said that the private-public partnership will help India become self-reliant in the defence manufacturing industry, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence.

“Today is a memorable day in the history of the Indian defence sector. Our private industry is coming of age when it comes to defence production.

It is an important milestone not only in the field of defence manufacturing but also in achieving ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” said Rajnath Singh at the ceremony conducted at EEL’s manufacturing facility in Nagpur.

Currently, the Indian Army uses HE 36M hand grenades which are manufactured by the Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) in India. The design of the grenade is an evolved variant of the British Mills bomb, which was originally made by William Mills in 1915.

The new grenade is not only more lethal but has a distinctive design that makes it flexible to use in both defensive and offensive modes. Other advantages include high accuracy delay time, reliable usage and high safety for carriage.

The Defence Minister also lauded the efforts of the DRDO, and the indigenous defence manufacturing industry for developing products like ‘Multi-Mode Grenade’, 'Arjun-Mark-1' tank, 'Unmanned Surface Vehicle' and 'See Through Armor.’