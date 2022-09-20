In a first, Army Day Parade may be shifted out of Delhi, says report — Where will it be held next year?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The decision comes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to move significant events and festivities out of the national capital, a report said.

The annual Army Day parade, scheduled to take place on January 15, 2023, might be held out of Delhi for the first time. The Indian Army has reportedly decided to hold the 2023 Army Day parade in the Southern Command area.

"The Indian Army has decided to shift the annual Army Day Parade held on January 15 in Delhi outside the national capital. Army Day parade of 2023 will be held in the Southern Command area," Indian Army officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

According to the report, Army officials said the parade will now be held at different locations on a rotational basis. Also, the venue would be changed every year, they said.

The Army's decision comes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to move significant events and festivities out of the national capital, the report said.

The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year t o mark Lt Gen KM Cariappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.

Recently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had also moved out its annual fly-past and parade from the Hindon Air Base near Delhi to Chandigarh

"This year, the Indian Air Force has decided that the major Air Force Day festivities on October 8 - like the flypast and parade would be held in Chandigarh. The idea is that more and more people should watch the air show and people from all parts of the country should see what their Air Force is and know its capabilities," an ANI report quted a government official in July this year.

Many events like the military exhibition DefExpo are being held in other states. The government had said earlier that the premier defence exhibition DefExpo 2022 will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, between October 18 and 22.

With this, the government aims to foster a deeper connection with the people across the country and bring governance closer to the masses, the report said.